First Forecast Weather August 24, 2018 (Today)
Another Beautiful Summer Day
Waterford Mom Says 911 Refused To Send Help With 2-Month-Old Trapped In Hot Car
A Michigan police department is apologizing for failing to help a mother who accidentally locked her baby in a hot car.
3 Michigan Cities Among Most Innovative On Earth
The Australian data research company 2thinknow released its 11th annual Innovation Cities Index this month and Michiganders made the list.
Judge Tells ICE To Stop Threatening Iraqi Detainees In Michigan Jail
A federal judge has determined there is evidence to suggest immigration officials have been threatening Iraqi detainees at a Michigan jail and pressuring them to agree to deportations.
Detroit Police Officer Sues Department Alleging Racism
The Detroit Police Department has been hit by a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of black officer who alleges a racially hostile work environment.
This Week's Top Stories: Aretha Franklin's Funeral, Coconut Oil Warning, VMAs Recap and More
Here are the top stories for the week of August 20, 2018 that you may have missed on the new CBSDetroit.com.
Michigan Matters: The Cost Of Education
As students head back to the classroom, a new poll released by a group of educators and community leaders from across the state found support for changing the way Michigan schools are funded to better meet the needs of all students.
Latest Sports
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: College Football Is Back
With college football returning and MLB division races continuing, SportsLine offers its top weekend picks.
A Chance To Win $1,000 Is On The Line In Our Pro Football Knockout Pool
Enter our Pro Football Knockout Pool for a chance to win $1,000!
Play For A Chance To Win $1,000!
Enter our Pro Football Challenge now for a chance to win $1,000!
Lions Bolster LB Position In Trade For Eli Harold With 49ers
The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth at linebacker by acquiring Eli Harold in a trade with San Francisco.
World's 100 Greatest Places For 2018, According To Time Magazine
And now TIME magazine has added to your cultural anxiety by revealing its first list of the World's Greatest Places, which showcases 100 destinations it says are "breaking new ground, leading industry trends and offering visitors an extraordinary experience."
This Week's Top Stories: Aretha Franklin's Funeral, Coconut Oil Warning, VMAs Recap and More
Here are the top stories for the week of August 20, 2018 that you may have missed on the new CBSDetroit.com.
Yoga, Barre And More: The 4 Best Fitness Spots In Detroit
In search of a new favorite fitness spot? Whether your exercise of choice is yoga, barre, or classic self-guided cardio and weight training, there's a place around Detroit waiting to welcome you.
Detroit's poshest residential rentals, revealed
This just in: the priciest listing in today's Detroit rental market is going for $37,499/month — a mind-numbing 1,026 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals countrywide.
From Paçzki To Pierogi: Troy's Top 3 Stops For Polish Provisions
Craving schnitzel, kielbasa or pierogi? The very best versions of these classic Polish dishes in the Troy area are within your grasp.
The 5 Best Breakfast And Brunch Spots In Troy
Looking for a mouthwatering breakfast and brunch meal near you?
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Autos
Sergio Marchionne, who saved Fiat and Chrysler, has died
ergio Marchionne, a charismatic and demanding CEO who engineered two long-shot corporate turnarounds to save carmakers Fiat and Chrysler from near-certain failure, died Wednesday. He was 66.
Ford Recalls 550K Vehicles That Can Roll Away Unexpectedly
Ford is recalling about 550,000 cars and SUVs in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause the vehicles to roll away unexpectedly.
CBS 62 Live Video
On Air Schedule:
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
3:30 PM
Family Feud
View All Programs